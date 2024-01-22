Former WWE star drops another tease at potential Royal Rumble 2024 return 

A former WWE Superstar has been seemingly teasing being a Royal Rumble entrant following his recent AEW departure. The superstar being discussed here is Shawn Spears.

During his time in WWE, Shawn Spears wrestled under the ring name Tye Dillinger. The 42-year-old star was often associated with the number 10 as his gimmick. He was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2019.

Recently, The Chairman took to Twitter and teased his potential WWE return. He posted the number '10' on his handle.

"#10," Shawn Spears posted.

Spears left AEW after his contract expired in 2023. He was signed to AEW since its beginning and was a crucial part of the promotion after.

Shawn Spears recalled CM Punk being responsible for his WWE return in 2013

Shawn Spears was signed with the Stamford-based promotion from 2006 until 2009. Later, the 42-year-old star returned to the company again in 2013 before getting released in 2019.

While speaking with Wrestling is Life is Wrestling, The Chairman revealed CM Punk played a crucial role in his return in 2013.

"An opportunity came up to for another tryout and the only reason I got that was because CM Punk, who was the world champion at the time, put my name [on a list]. He was asked for 10 guys on the indies who he thought should be signed and he put my name on that list. I didn’t get back into that tryout because I’d been killing it on the indies. I was just pretty much primarily working in Canada. I got back there because the connections and context I had made my first time around," Shawn Spears said.

If Shawn does make a return at Royal Rumble 2024, it would truly be mesmerizing.

