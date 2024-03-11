Former WWE star expresses frustration with current AEW booking

A former WWE star, who can't find a spot on AEW TV despite being in the company for the past few years, finally opens up about his frustrations regarding his booking.

The former WWE star in question is Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster made his AEW debut back in 2020. However, despite so much promise, his career ended up being underwhelming. Archer can currently be seen wrestling on Rampage and Ring of Honor TV in occasional matches.

In his last major program, Archer featured in an all-star scramble match at the recent Revolution PPV which he failed to win. Meanwhile, The Murderhawk Monster admitted to frustration regarding his booking.

During a recent interview with WrestlePurists, Lance Archer was asked whether he is frustrated with his current booking and he stated:

"I think it's frustrating for anyone that has a passion for anything, and then in this business, because we feel like ... sometimes we feel like it's an out of sight, out of mind scenario. But it's more, just because we're passionate. We want to be out there, we want to be performing for the people, we want to be..."

Archer further added:

"Whether it's in AEW or New Japan or one of the independents that I get to go and work in, which is why I do enjoy working independent shows and still going out to Japan and things like that because there are different outlets for the passion for the business of professional wrestling." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Former WWE star on the luxuries of working with AEW

The former WWE star, Lance Archer, who was active in the Stamford-based promotion back in 2009 and 2010, likes the advantages of working in AEW. Archer feels being able to perform outside Tony Khan's promotion is great for him:

"I can still be the Murderhawk Monster, whether it's at AEW or New Japan or around the independents. And that's one of the luxuries of working with AEW is that we're still allowed to do that. So while there's times when I'm not one of the mainstays in AEW, I'm still working, I'm still out there, I'm still visible, I'm still a part of it." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Meanwhile, the former WWE star continues to perform on weekly AEW TV as well as outside the promotion. Only time will tell if he will be in a major program again.

