Former WWE star finally breaks silence on leaving AEW after 4 years

On May 1, 2023, former WWE Superstar Leva Bates announced that her AEW contract expired after four years with the company, and now she has broken her silence on being a free agent.

Bates was one of the first signings Tony Khan made for the All Elite Wrestling women's division, where she adopted the Librarian gimmick alongside Peter Avalon.

However, she was slowly moved into more of a backstage role as time went on. But now that she is a free agent, Leva took to her Twitch channel to let the world know how she was feeling.

“Yes, I am longer with AEW but that is okay. I put a lot of love and effort and energy into that place and no regrets. I am so happy to be there from day one before we even had a show, before we even had our first pay-per-view and I have made history. I am a part of history. So I am forever grateful and forever will just be so thankful to have been a part of that. But, as you know, probably realize, I am not performing as much as I would like to perform. So I’m taking all of this energy and focusing it on trying to make things happen. Trying to wrestle as many places as I can.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Leva also confirmed that she already has a few indie bookings set in stone, and that her fans will find out soon enough when her next match will take place.

Leva Bates also talked about potentially appearing on one of AEW's blogs

Before AEW held its first event, one of the only ways the company could promote their upcoming shows and new signings was through the Being the Elite YouTube show, where Bates' original contract was announced.

Pro Wrestling News🌏 @PWN_YT In the latest episode of being the elite it was reviled the newest signees of AEW. They signed private party, Peter Avalon and Leva Bates. In the latest episode of being the elite it was reviled the newest signees of AEW. They signed private party, Peter Avalon and Leva Bates. https://t.co/WmilE5GzJm

During her Twitch stream, Bates admitted that her and Peter Avalon have joked about her potentially still appearing on Being the Elite in some capacity, but that she is going to miss it now she's not part of the company.

“Peter (Avalon) and I jokingly have thought, well maybe I should still do BTE. I don’t know if that’s an option, maybe. Maybe you’ll see me on B.T.E. still. I don’t know, or maybe I’ll do my own thing… I’m gonna miss it a lot." (H/T WrestleTalk)

