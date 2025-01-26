  • home icon
  Former WWE star FINALLY shows up after 9 months in AEW

Former WWE star FINALLY shows up after 9 months in AEW

By Sujay
Modified Jan 26, 2025 02:30 GMT
AEW logo (left) and WWE logo (right). (Image credits: AEW &amp; WWE Facebook pages)
AEW logo (left) and WWE logo (right). (Image credits: AEW & WWE Facebook pages)

A former WWE star finally showed up on AEW Collision after a long time. He was last seen nine months ago.

On Collision, the Undisputed Kingdom consisting of Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly took on the team of Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic and the returning former WWE star Angelo Parker.

Parker, who was with WWE from 2016 to 2021 was last seen in AEW in April 2024 when his wife, Ruby Soho, announced her pregnancy.

However, his return did not go as planned as the Undisputed Kingdom emerged as the comfortable winners. The match had everything with hot tags, near falls, and close calls. Angelo Parker would have liked to be on the winning side as he made his long-awaited return but that was not the case.

With Parker and Matt Menard reunited in AEW after a while, it remains to be seen whether they will go after the tag team title.

Edited by Debottam Saha
