"Industry changing" - Former WWE star gives his honest opinion of CM Punk signing with AEW [Exclusive]

Former WWE Superstar Johnny Jeter recently gave his take on CM Punk's comeback to pro wrestling and his AEW debut last month on Rampage. Punk's arrival was featured on an unforgettable show in Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Johnny Jeter opened up about CM Punk's AEW debut on the second episode of Rampage. The former WWE star praised the segment, calling it "industry-changing." He also had a lot of praise for CM Punk himself.

"I think it was awesome and you know what, I'm almost pi**ed I missed it," said Jeter. "Antonio Thomas sent me a video of it, and I was just like, 'Oh my god' and those are the moments that, as a wrestling fan, you live for. It's just the energy and you're like wow, this seems monumental, it seems industry-changing, it almost gives you goosebumps thinking about it.

"Punk is cool, dude. Anytime I ever worked with him, had a match with him, he was just awesome," Jeter added. "I have no bad thing to say about CM Punk, and so I'm glad that he's found life outside of wrestling with UFC and he's making a comeback and doing his thing.

CM Punk announced for special role on AEW Dynamite this week

Following the showdown between Team Taz and CM Punk last Wednesday, Punk has been announced for tonight's AEW Dynamite where he will be a special guest commentator. With Excalibur taking time off for his wedding, Punk will fill in for him tonight.

Three matches have already been announced for tonight's AEW Dynamite. Adam Cole will make his in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian. Plus, Jade Cargill will take on Leyla Hirsch, and Darby Allin will be in action against Shawn Spears.

