"He's on a roll right now" - Former WWE star heaps praise on Sammy Guevara

Tony Nese has heaped a huge amount of praise on current AEW TNT champion Sammy Guevara for his excellent in-ring work.

Nese made his debut for AEW in November 2021, having been released from WWE in June. After impressing on Dark, Tony Nese was officially signed to a contract and immediately challenged Guevara for the TNT championship on the December 3rd edition of AEW Rampage.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage ! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I’m so impressed by the challenger, he’s been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I’m making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE The TNT Title is at stake in a huge match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! We have a great Champion @sammyguevara & I’m so impressed by the challenger, he’s been one of the hottest free agents in the business; ahead of this HUGE match tonight I’m making it official: @TonyNese IS ALL ELITE https://t.co/OY6OplUs3D

The Inner Circle member successfully defended his title on the night, but earned the respect of Nese who, in a recent interview with Wrestling Headlines, spoke highly of Guevara stating that the young rising star simply can't have a bad match at the moment.

"Sammy is…He’s excellent. He’s on a roll right now. He can’t have a bad match. That always helps you going into it. Like, “alright, listen, I know what I’m doing. He knows what he’s doing.”" said Nese (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

The "Premier Athlete" revealed that his match for the TNT championship wasn't the first time that he and Guevara had faced each other, but was happy to admit that when they squared off again the "Spanish God" had improved his game drastically.

"He was awesome back then. But now you can see the huge differences. You know how much more advanced he’s gotten based off of work and all these different things. As soon as someone builds up that’s kind of how it works. They start to get in the ring with more with guys who can teach them better. It’s always a learning process. You can’t go to a school, learn everything and then you’re going to be the greatest right? You’re gonna learn by getting in the ring with the greatest." said Nese (H/T Wrestling Headlines).

Sammy Guevara will defend his championship this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara will face his toughest test to date as TNT champion this Wednesday when he defends his championship against Darby Allin.

DARBY ALLIN @DarbyAllin The scariest thing to them is when you find yer worth. The scariest thing to them is when you find yer worth. https://t.co/6rqiZKFRP3

Allin has made it very clear that he wants to be the next TNT champion, having already held the belt previously throughout the early stages of 2021. The 29-year-old defeated Cody Rhodes for the title at the 2020 Full Gear pay-per-view before successfully defending the belt against the likes of Jungle Boy, Brian Cage and Matt Hardy.

Who will walk out of Dynamite as the AEW TNT Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Anirudh B

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win the AEW TNT Championship? Sammy Guevara Darby Allin 1 votes so far