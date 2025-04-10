Former WWE star injured after being in the ring with infuriated Swerve Strickland

Swerve Strickland is back in action after the controversies that took place in his match last weekend at AEW Dynasty. However, his opponent apparently suffered an injury during their match tonight.
After the Death Riders interfered in his match at the pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland looked to let out all his frustrations tonight as he faced one of them, PAC. It began on a high note after the former WWE Cruiserweight blindsided him while he was cutting a promo on The Young Bucks.
The match was abrupt, with both men getting some offense in right from the get-go. However, things changed when Swerve Strickland launched PAC with a Buckle Bomb. The British star's landing from the move was not smooth, and it seemed as if he had injured his ankle or leg.
He rolled to the outside and was evaluated by the ringside doctor. Eventually, he would return to the ring to continue, but he would receive a Swerve Stomp immediately. This seemed to confirm that he wasn't okay and that a quick finish was needed.
This is an unfortunate situation, seeing as he has dealt with several injuries in recent times, and these have forced him into multiple hiatuses.
We at Sportskeeda hope the injury is not severe and that the AEW star's recovery comes quickly.