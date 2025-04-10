  • home icon
  • Former WWE star injured after being in the ring with infuriated Swerve Strickland

Former WWE star injured after being in the ring with infuriated Swerve Strickland

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 10, 2025 00:57 GMT
Swerve Strickland was in action tonight on AEW Dynamite [photo: allelitewrestling.com]
Swerve Strickland was in action tonight on AEW Dynamite [photo: allelitewrestling.com]

Swerve Strickland is back in action after the controversies that took place in his match last weekend at AEW Dynasty. However, his opponent apparently suffered an injury during their match tonight.

After the Death Riders interfered in his match at the pay-per-view, Swerve Strickland looked to let out all his frustrations tonight as he faced one of them, PAC. It began on a high note after the former WWE Cruiserweight blindsided him while he was cutting a promo on The Young Bucks.

The match was abrupt, with both men getting some offense in right from the get-go. However, things changed when Swerve Strickland launched PAC with a Buckle Bomb. The British star's landing from the move was not smooth, and it seemed as if he had injured his ankle or leg.

He rolled to the outside and was evaluated by the ringside doctor. Eventually, he would return to the ring to continue, but he would receive a Swerve Stomp immediately. This seemed to confirm that he wasn't okay and that a quick finish was needed.

This is an unfortunate situation, seeing as he has dealt with several injuries in recent times, and these have forced him into multiple hiatuses.

We at Sportskeeda hope the injury is not severe and that the AEW star's recovery comes quickly.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Neda Ali
