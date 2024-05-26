Former WWE star invites Jon Moxley to join his faction after ditching BCC: "It's not too late"

A former WWE star invited Jon Moxley to join his faction. In return, he offered to change Moxley's upcoming match.

Ever since Bryan Danielson started his feud with Will Ospreay, The Blackpool Combat Club has also gotten involved in a feud against Don Callis and The Don Callis Family. The feud intensified further after Danielson suffered an injury during his match against Ospreay. Hence, a match was made between Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Title Eliminator match.

This week on AEW Collision, Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis carried out a sneak attack on Moxley. Following this assault, Callis invited Moxley to join The Don Callis Family during a digital exclusive interview.

"Very disappointed, Jon. I opened myself up to you. I tried to show you how much we have in common. You see, the affliction that you suffer from, I do too. You don't have to walk this path alone. You can walk beside your brother. I say that, Jon, because just like you, I don't feel anything either. Just like you, I act in my own self-interest. I offered you not just me as a brother to walk with on this path called professional wrestling. I offered you, Jon, a family."

"Most important, I offered you a way out of this disaster that you're walking into tomorrow when you wrestle Takeshita. Because while you needed my help, John, to beat Kenny Omega, you know who didn't need my help to beat Omega? This man. Not once, but twice. So Jon, it's not too late. We can still change this match to an announcement that you are joining the Don Callis family. You and I can change wrestling history one more time, both of us walking on the same path." [H/T: Fightful]

Dave Meltzer is not happy with Jon Moxley's match at AEW Double or Nothing

Jon Moxley is set to face Konosuke Takeshita at AEW Double or Nothing. However, the match is a title eliminator match instead of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship being on the line, which surprised many people.

Even wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer expressed his displeasure over the fact that Jon Moxley and Takeshita will compete in a non-title match:

"I don’t believe in that non-title match being on a pay-per-view. I think the non-title match should be on TV. I think the pay-per-view should be a title match. I know why, I know probably why, because Moxley’s wrestling EVIL. It should absolutely be a title match. Even if it’s a non-title match and Takeshita wins, which I doubt is gonna happen, that’s still better for television." [H/T: WOR]

It remains to be seen what condition Jon Moxley will be in after he was assaulted on Collision.

