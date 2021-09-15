"There are things that I've seen that I know I would have been fired for in WWE" - Former WWE star Johnny Jeter on AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Johnny Jeter was recently asked about his thoughts on AEW. He said that he was a fan of the product, adding that he was proud of everyone in AEW for becoming legitimate competitors to WWE. However, he did have criticisms for certain aspects of Tony Khan's promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Johnny Jeter opened up about his thoughts on All Elite Wrestling:

"I definitely like AEW. I like what they are doing and I'm glad that they are giving some legitimate competition to WWE. I know that all of those guys are talented wrestlers, without a doubt. I think there are things that I've seen that I know I would have been fired for in WWE and I go back to my training and a lot of OVW guys, becuase we learned that old school mentality, less is more, tell a story in the ring, sell. Selling and telling a story that fans can understand, you can get so much more out of less so when I see these spots, like a tag match almost looks like two singles matches, I look at it and I'm constantly critiquing just like anyone would, like if a dancer is watching another dance performance and constantly critiquing things and I think that's what I see. Maybe the average fan may not see that but no, that aside I love AEW. I think that they are doing is amazing and I'm proud of those guys. They're very talented." Jeter said.

