"I am an open book with this stuff" - Former WWE Superstar comments on whether he will join Tony Khan's AEW (Exclusive)

Free agent and former WWE NXT star Killer Kross has commented on the possibility of signing with AEW or any other company.

The 36-year-old is best known for his time in WWE, where he performed under the ring name Karrion Kross. He penned a deal with the Stamford-based promotion in early 2020 and is a two-time NXT Champion. But his main roster debut in 2021 fizzled out, following which he got released in November.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview, Kross discussed his future plans. He said he would like to thoroughly discuss the a company's plans for him before signing for them.

"I am an open book with this stuff. I am open to working with any television company as long as there will be a time where we can sit down, before we get started, and figure out what the end game is of what we are doing. Not throwing any shade or trying to imply anything. I am just saying, I am not in a position where I absolutely have to say yes to anything that is offered to me." (2:17 onwards)

Former WWE star Killer Kross comments on what fans expect of him

Despite having a wonderful run on WWE NXT, his main roster plans did not fall in place. Fans were more impressed with Kross' character on the developmental brand than on WWE RAW.

In the same interview, Kross highlighted that he knows what fans would love to see of him and it is his duty to make the company work out a gimmick around that. He also pointed out that he does not want to repeat the mistake of not getting an understanding of what the viewers want to see.

"The next time we are going to do something big, if it is with that company or another company, we want to make sure that all hands are on the wheel and we understand what it is exactly we are doing. Because I know what fans want to see out of us and it is up to me actually to make sure that the person I am working for understands that, because they have a lot of stuff to shuffle around, a lot of things paying attention to." (3:45 onwrads)

Since leaving WWE, Kross has fought for Major League Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. It remains to be seen if he decides to work for Tony Khan in the near future.

