"What a pace"- Former WWE star reacts to Sting's performance on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Lance Storm recently took to Twitter to heap praise on Sting after watching his performance during this week's AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion appreciated Sting for displaying incredible pace in his match against FTR. Storm added that he had seen veterans younger than Sting being cautious, but the WCW Icon didn't keep himself limited in the ring, especially at the age of 62 years:

"@Sting is the man. What a pace. I’ve seen vets a decade younger coast and pick their spots, not Stinger. So much respect. #AEWGrandSlam," Lance Storm said.

Lance Storm @LanceStorm @Sting is the man. What a pace. I’ve seen vets a decade younger coast and pick their spots, not Stinger. So much respect. 👊 #AEWGrandSlam . @Sting is the man. What a pace. I’ve seen vets a decade younger coast and pick their spots, not Stinger. So much respect. 👊 #AEWGrandSlam

The face-painted duo defeated Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in what was an action-packed contest. The WCW Icon delivered arguably his best in-ring performance since stepping inside the squared circle this year.

It was nothing short of a nostalgic sight for NYC fans after The Vigilante used a top rope crossbody, power slams, and many more impressive finishers. However, the credit also goes to FTR, who brought the best out of Sting.

On a surprising note, AEW didn't tease a rivalry between Tully Blanchard and the former WWE superstar.

Although the latter delivered a few punches to FTR's manager, it seemed more like revenge for what Blanchard did to his face last week. The tag team clash was the second-best match on the show after Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson.

What's next for Sting and Darby Allin in AEW?

Sting and Darby Allin are currently 4-0 since pairing up last year. The partnership has been a massive success so far, given that it brought the former TNT Champion into the limelight.

With their mini-feud with FTR seemingly over, fans can expect the fan-favorite duo to move onto another storyline. Given their winning record, Sting and Darby Allin might go after the AEW Tag Team Championships.

It is also possible that the WWE Hall of Famer might go solo to provide a mouth-watering clash with his partner. There are endless possibilities, but it remains to be seen what the company has in store for them.

Also Read

On a scale from 1-10, how would you rate Sting's performance on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

There's a new community for AEW fans to come together. Find the link here. Stay elite forever!

Edited by Vedant Jain