"I can't wait to be on TV every week" - Former WWE star thanks Tony Khan after signing with AEW

AEW's latest signing, Lio Rush, joined Vicky Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast show and spoke about how AEW chairman Tony Khan is making the boys fall in love with wrestling again. He added that during his stint with WWE, he felt wrestling was more of a job rather than something he loved to do.

Lio Rush was a former WWE superstar who had a great run as the manager of former WWE champion Bobby Lashley. Rush never experienced the same level of success that he had as a manager when he wrestled for promotion. Eventually, The Man of the Hour was released by WWE as part of a budget cut stemming from the COVID-19 conundrum back in 2020. Rush then signed for AEW and made a surprise entrance during the Double or Nothing event in 2020.

Rush was forced to retire after the Double or Nothing PPV as he suffered a serious injury that night. Now Lio has signed up once again with AEW recently as a wrestler for the promotion. During hsi interview with Vicky, Lio spoke about how much he loves Tony Khan and his enthusiasm whenever he speaks about wrestling.

"I'm so grateful for Tony Khan...I'm so grateful for what he is doing for the wrestling world. I think he is making the boys like fans again. I think it's very easy to have it...be just the job especially when you are in WWE. At Least for me, like I reached a point where I felt it was like a job. I felt like I wasnt a fan of wrestling anymore. I felt like I wanted to get away from it as far as possible when I wasn't wrestling. But being with AEW and Tony, I'm excited. This is the most excited I have ever been. I can't wait to be on TV every week." said Lio Rush.

AEW star Satnam Singh calls Tony Khan the best guy he has ever seen

It looks like the latest AEW signings are having a great time chatting with Tony Khan. AEW's latest signing Satnam recently spoke about how good Tony is and how it is to be just as grounded in public.

"He's like really open minded. He's really open with all the wrestlers. And he wants everyone together. He treats everyone the same. He's the next level. I don't know how to describe him but how do you say it, he's down to earth also," said Singh.

It is no secret that Tony Khan is one of the biggest fans of the wrestling industry. The CEO of AEW is very much enthusiastic when he is asked about wrestling in all his interviews.

For wrestlers? AEW seems to be the perfect environment to work for as they are managed by someone who is as passionate as the stars are for wrestling.

Also Read

What do you think of the current All Elite Wrestling product? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Are you a part of the official Sportskeeda AEW fan page yet? Click here. Don't miss out!

Edited by Ryan K Boman