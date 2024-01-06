Former WWE star makes AEW return after 730 days

The January 5, 2024 edition of AEW Rampage was taped from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. A former WWE star, who hadn't been seen in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over two years, returned to Rampage this week. The star in question is Notorious Mimi (FKA Sloane Jacobs).

Mimi teamed up with Kennedi Hardcastle against Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale on this week's show. Stokely Hathaway announced the match.

The hard-hitting contest saw all four women try their best to grab the victory, but Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander won.

The last time Notorious Mimi was in AEW, she aligned with B3CCA to battle against Leyla Hirsch on the Dark Elevation taping on January 5, 2022. This means the former WWE star was absent from the company for 730 days.

Also, this was the 21-year-old star's first televised match of the promotion. She wrestled in AEW on four different occasions on Dark and Dark Elevation, where she lost all of them.

Notorious Mimi mostly wrestled in WWE NXT and LVL Up. Her last NXT TV appearance was on July 19, 2022. She was released from the Stamford-based promotion in November of the same year.

This week's Rampage also featured four other matches. Stars like Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Kip Sabian, Kris Statlander, and Anna Jay were in action.

The night's main event saw Wheeler Yuta defeat Komander to retain his Ring of Honor Pure Championship.

