Former WWE star makes blockbuster AEW Rampage in-ring return

A former WWE Superstar has just made his return tonight to AEW Rampage in dramatic fashion, as he faced a top veteran in singles competition during the show's main event. This would be PAC taking on Jay Lethal.

Three months ago at AEW Revolution, the British star made his first appearance after an almost eight-month hiatus due to injury. Following his return, he has often been looking for competition, and bringing out great intensity during his matches.

Earlier tonight, Satnam Singh was in action and he quickly squashed his opponent. Jay Lethal, who was feeling fairly confident, made a bet saying he could beat his opponent in even lesser time. However, he was greeted with an unpleasant surprise as out came PAC as his opponent for the night.

This would be the former WWE Superstar's first appearance on Rampage in almost a month. He wouldn't make life easy for the veteran as he brought out the great intensity he is known for during the bout.

The match surely went longer than Satnam's match as the former ROH World Champion was able to hold his own against PAC, but just like many others, he would end up falling much later in the match, tapping out to PAC's Brutalizer submission hold, earning him another singles victory since his return.