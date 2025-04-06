Former WWE star makes blockbuster singles debut on AEW Collision

A former WWE Superstar made his singles debut tonight on AEW Collision, taking on one of his biggest rivals in a first-ever match. The star ultimately was unsuccessful in gaining the upper hand over them.
Cash Wheeler rarely goes solo, as he is one-half of FTR, but he has shown that he has the individual skills to put up a fight against anyone. At Dynasty tomorrow night, Rated-FTR is scheduled to face The Death Riders for the World Trios Title.
For the second straight week, all six men scheduled for the match have been put against each other in singles competition. Last week on AEW Collision, Wheeler Yuta secured a victory over Dax Harwood, and a few days ago on Dynamite, Cope emerged victorious against Claudio Castagnoli.
PAC and Cash Wheeler were the deciding factors in this mini-head-to-head series of sorts between the two factions.
At a crucial point in the match, the rest of The Death Riders came out to provide a distraction. Cope and Dax Harwood came out to equalize the numbers. This backfired as PAC took advantage of the chaos to roll up Wheeler for the victory.
The Death Riders may have escaped with a win, but this skirmish helped bring back the chemistry of Rated-FTR as the three shared an embrace before their match tomorrow at AEW Dynasty.