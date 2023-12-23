Former WWE star makes hilarious botch on AEW Rampage 

This week's edition of AEW Rampage was taped from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

During the show, Tony Schiavone was interviewing Kris Statlander. Amid the promo, Stokely Hathaway interrupted Kris and suggested the latter go solo. He also said that Kris has been carrying other stablemates on her back, which is why she is not at her top.

Statlander is currently close friends with the AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and Willow Nightingale.

During the promo, Stokely mentioned Kris as Kristen. This botch was immediately caught by Statlander. After Hathaway left the segment, Kris asked Schiavone the same.

A user on Twitter posted a clip of this hilarious botch.

"Did he call me Kristen?... That's not even my name," Kris Statlander said.

You can check out the fan's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Stokely is present in Ring of Honor's Board of Directors alongside Jerry Lynn. He previously led The Firm faction, but it disbanded in April 2023.

Stokely Hathaway was associated with WWE for over three years. His name in the Stamford-based promotion was Malcolm Bivens.

Hathaway was primarily known for his time in the Diamond Mine stable, which also included Roderick Strong.

Do you think Kris will follow Stokely's advice? Let us know in the comments section below.