  Former WWE star makes huge AEW debut; loses to Ricochet in spirited effort

Former WWE star makes huge AEW debut; loses to Ricochet in spirited effort

By Sujay
Modified May 15, 2025 00:56 GMT
Ricochet is a former WWE star. (Image credits: wwe.com)
Ricochet is a former WWE star. (Image credits: wwe.com)

A former WWE star made his huge in-ring AEW debut at Dynamite Beach Break. However, he lost to Ricochet despite a spirited effort. This was a great match to witness.

Zach Gowen showed up on AEW Collision last week as a fan, but much to his disappointment, he was attacked by fellow former WWE Superstar Ricochet. Not only did he attack him, but he also stole Gowen's prosthetic leg.

A match between the two was sanctioned, and it was a great one. It started off in a way that Ricochet did not expect, as the former WWE star got out of the blocks from the get-go. With just one leg, Gowen hit with Ricochet move after move and caught the fans off guard with his swift movement.

However, that did not last long as Ricochet got the upper hand thanks to his underhanded tactics. He slowly took control of the match and never looked like letting it go. There was a slight shock as Gowen hit his opponent with the prosthetic leg and went for the count, but it was a near fall.

Ricochet hit him with his Spirit Gun finishing move and won. After the match, he got back to attacking Gowen but was chased away by AEW star Mark Briscoe. It was a great showing by Zach Gowen.

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

