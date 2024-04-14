Former WWE star makes in-ring return after 6 months, gets attacked

A former WWE Superstar made her AEW in-ring return tonight at Battle of the Belts X. She last competed on the promotion six months ago at WrestleDream pay-per-view in October. This would be Athena (fka Ember Moon).

Tonight, in the main event of Battle of the Belts, the former WWE Superstar put her ROH Women's Championship on the line against Red Velvet. She is currently the longest-reigning champion, having held the title for 491 days already. Athena was also joined ringside by her minion Billie Starkz.

Athena continued to remind many why she stands as a dominant champion as she showcased her pure strength and athleticism during the match. Red Velvet was able to get some offense in, but it wasn't enough to put away the champion. In the end, the former WWE name hit her O'Face finisher to secure yet another successful win.

This would also be her 50th straight Ring of Honor singles victory.

Post-match she wished to gloat at her opponent, but Red Velvet would not give in, as she tried to bring the fight to Athena and Billie Starkz. However, she eventually gave in to the numbers advantage.

This then prompted Queen Aminata to come out and make the save, getting the upper hand over the champion and her minion.

