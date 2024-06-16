  • home icon
  Former WWE star makes in-ring return for major promotion after 2 decades

Former WWE star makes in-ring return for major promotion after 2 decades

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 16, 2024 03:01 GMT
A former WWE name has made his return to in-ring competition as part of a major promotion for the first time in more than 20 years. The name being discussed is Ace Steel, who recently competed in TNA Wrestling.

Steel signed with WWE in 2019 as a coach in its Performance Center. However, in April 2020, he was released from his contract due to budget cuts. He returned to the global juggernaut later that year, but ultimately left in January 2022. The 51-year-old also sporadically wrestled for World Wrestling Entertainment between 2004 and 2007.

Nearly two years ago, it was revealed that he was working for All Elite Wrestling in a backstage role. At All Out 2022, he was allegedly involved in the "Brawl Out" incident with The Elite, leading to his departure from the Tony Khan-led company. The former WWE name was reportedly re-hired in 2023 for a few months in a backstage capacity before eventually being released again.

During tonight's TNA Wrestling tapings, he competed in a Chicago Street Fight against Frankie Kazarian. The bout was booked after the two had a confrontation at Against All Odds 2024, where Kazarian faced Joe Hendry.

This was Ace Steel's first match for the promotion since 2002. Over two decades ago, he competed in a tag team match on an episode of NWA TNA Xplosion.

It will be interesting to see whether Steel will make more in-ring appearances for the Nashville-based promotion in the future.

