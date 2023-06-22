Former WWE star makes surprising AEW return on Rampage after 385 days [Spoilers]

On this week's taping of AEW Rampage, there was an unexpected comeback of former WWE Superstar Johnny Elite (aka John Morrison), who made a surprising return to the promotion after a year.

The highly anticipated return took place during a segment featuring QT Marshall and The Acclaimed on a recent episode of Dynamite, which was held in Chicago.

Since his departure from WWE in November 2021, Johnny Elite had been actively wrestling for AAA and participating in independent shows. While he had made a few appearances in AEW previously, he had never been signed to a contract.

Johnny Elite's last appearance on Dynamite was on June 1, 2022, when he issued an "open contract" challenge that was answered by the returning Miro, resulting in a defeat for Elite.

This week's episode of Rampage is set to be action-packed, with the AEW World Champion MJF making his debut on the show. Furthermore, the episode will feature exciting matches featuring CHAOS vs. United Empire, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry vs. DOUKI, Anna Jay vs. Skye Blue in the Owen Hart tournament, and an appearance by Adam Cole.

