Former WWE star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) teases a new faction with AEW performers

NJPW star Mercedes Moné has teased forming a faction in Stardom with two stars who have previously performed in AEW.

The stars in question are The Renegade Twins, Charlette and Robyn. The duo has steadily grown into one of the most promising tandems in women's wrestling, with Tony Khan consistently giving them a platform in AEW and ROH.

Charlette and Robyn's steady rise hasn't gone unnoticed, as former WWE RAW Women's Champion Mercedes Moné has mentioned The Renegade Twins as her dream stablemates. Taking to Twitter, the NJPW star wrote:

"Perfect for my Stardom faction," tweeted @MercedesVarnado.

Despite having just turned 23, Charlette and Robyn have already achieved great things in their young careers. The duo's most significant career highlight came in February 2023 when they won the NWA Women's Tag Team Championship.

Mercedes Moné recently lost her IWGP Women's Championship

2023 has already been an eventful year for The CEO as she has arguably become the international face of Stardom. Mercedes has attracted several new viewers to the Japanese promotion thanks to her time in WWE.

Mercedes Moné has even made several appearances for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, winning the IWGP Women's Championship in February 2023 from fellow former WWE Superstar KAIRI. However, that title reign recently came to an end.

At the recent All Star Grand Queendom event in Yokohama, Japan, Mercedes was defeated by Mayu Iwatani for the IWGP Women's Championship in only her second title defense.

Mercedes has already confirmed that she will get another opportunity at the title at the NJPW Resurgence event on May 21, 2023. Hiroshi Tanahashi and Will Ospreay are also set to lock horns in the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship contenders tournament as part of the event.

