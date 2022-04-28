Former WWE star Mike Bennett picks between his two favorite stables (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett recently chose a favorite between his two stables, The Kingdom and Honor No More.

Bennett was part of a group called The Kingdom in Ring of Honor led by current AEW star Adam Cole. The stable also consisted of Matt Hardy, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis. Honor No More is Mike's more recent project that popped up in IMPACT, consisting of Maria, Taven, Vincent, PCO, Kenny King, and Eddie Edwards.

Speaking in an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Bennett was asked the all-important question of which stable he prefers. Mike noted that The Kingdom was his brainchild and consisted of his best friends.

“Oh man, that’s tough. You see that’s a tough one because The Kingdom had me and [Matt] Taven and [Adam] Cole which were all best friends, and obviously Maria [Kanellis]. But Eddie Edwards is such a part of my history and my life and such a strong friend too that it’s so hard to pick, but I’m going to have to go with The Kingdom only because I feel that was my baby and I hold it so close to my chest. The name was my idea and it just-it originated with me and Cole and Matt Hardy. So it’s just-I feel like that’s where my career started to take off so it’s like that’s special to me.” (16:50-17:30)

Mike Bennett is set to compete at AAW: Never Say Die

AAW Pro is one of the premier independent promotions in the United States, putting on events in the Illinois area.

The company's next event will be Never Say Die, taking place on April 29th, where Mike Bennett will be in action as he takes on Fred Yehi. Yehi has garnered some buzz of his own so far in the past year, mixing it up in the ring with the likes of Eddie Kingston and Jay White.

The show is also set to feature some top names like Josh Alexander and Eric Young. It will be interesting to see which of these stars comes out on top this Friday.

Catch Mike Bennett in action on AAW Never Say Die streaming worldwide Friday, April 29th on FITE PPV at this link: ▷ AAW Pro Wrestling: Never Say Die - Official PPV Live Stream - FITE.

For everything AAW, visit: AAW Pro | Official Website

