Former WWE Superstar names four-time world champion and CM Punk as his dream opponents

Adam Cole recently revealed that his dream opponents were WWE legend Shawn Michaels and AEW World Champion CM Punk.

In his 14-year wrestling career, Cole has faced some of the best wrestlers, such as Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O'Reilly, among others. Recently at Forbidden Door, he wrestled Hangman Page, NJPW's Kazuchika Okada, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White.

While appearing on The Kurt Angle Show, Cole disclosed that The Heartbreak Kid was his number one dream opponent in WWE.

"Shawn Michaels would be my number one pick. To be able to have the chance to get to wrestle him would be so cool and so surreal, because, again, I've studied him so much. I've watched him so much and I know him personally, and he's a wonderful, wonderful person. So yeah, get to be in there with Shawn would be great."

When asked about current wrestlers, The Panama City Playboy picked Punk, adding that he became a Ring of Honor faithful because of him.

"I know he's out injured right now, but CM Punk would be the guy that I'd want to step in there with because, again, Punk was the guy who got me into Ring of Honor as a fan,” Cole added. [H/T Fightful]

While a Cole-Michaels match might be impossible, given the circumstances, a Cole-Punk bout would be interesting to watch in AEW.

Adam Cole cited CM Punk as inspiration, especially in promo-cutting

The former NXT Champion also stated during the episode that The Second City Saint's promo abilities inspired him to be a good talker.

"I remember seeing his matches and thinking they were they were really good. Then, watching his promos and being like, ‘Whoa,’ this is a like — His promos made me, from a young age, go, ‘I have to make sure that I get good at talking.’ Because he was so so great at it."

Adam Cole then expressed his optimism that someday, he would be wrestling CM Punk in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I thought it was never going to happen. I'm like, ‘Okay, yep, he's done, he retired. I'm never gonna get the chance to wrestle him,’ and now, it's a very real possibility. So getting to go in there with CM Punk in AEW would be really cool." [H/T Fightful]

Currently, both Punk and Cole are sidelined due to injuries, and the timetable for their returns is unclear. Time will only tell if a potential dream match between them will ever take place in AEW.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far