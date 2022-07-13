Watch: Released WWE Superstar's hilarious response to question about him possibly joining Tony Khan's AEW

Former WWE star No Way Jose has commented on whether he will sign for AEW.

After bagging a deal with WWE in 2015, the superstar went on to make his NXT debut the following year. During his time on the developmental brand, he had notable rivalries with SAnitY's Eric Young and Austin Aries. He then moved to the main roster as part of RAW following WrestleMania 34 in 2018.

However, his main roster stint was not as fruitful as his time on NXT, and he was released from the company in April 2020 owing to the budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 34-year-old recently took to Instagram to answer questions about his future plans in the wrestling industry. When the topic of a possible deal with AEW came up, he did not hesitate to say a "Yeeesss!"

He posted a video of his response on the social media platform and coupled it with a caption of his own.

"This is the second most popular question I get, so allow me to answer it for you!" Jose wrote.

You can check out the video below:

Where has No Way Jose wrestled since his WWE exit?

The 34-year-old has not been away from the ring since his departure from World Wrestling Entertainment as he has been busy plying his trade.

Following his exit from WWE, he was seen performing a brief spell at IMPACT Wrestling. His debut came at the 2021 Slammiversary event, where he was introduced with the name No Way.

During his stint with IMPACT Wrestling, he teamed up with Fallah Bahh to unsuccessfully challenge for the promotion's tag team championship. His contract with the company expired in November 2021, and the wrestler has been active on the independent scene ever since.

It remains to be seen whether No Way Jose will make his way to AEW anytime soon.

