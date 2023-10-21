Former WWE star officially debuts on AEW

Another one of WWE's former stars has finally made his way to AEW. This match was advertised over the past few weeks, featuring one of the most well-known luchadors in recent history. The star in question was Mistico (FKA Sin Cara).

The opening contest for this week's edition of AEW Rampage featured a two-out-of-three falls count for Mexico's Pound for Pound crown. The CMLL World Historic Middleweight Champion, Mistico, took on CMLL's World Welterweight Historic Champion, Rocky Romero.

This was not a title for a title match, but both stars faced each other in a match not only to show why they were deserving of holding the historic titles but also for the chance to be called one of Mexico's best. It was a very close contest, to say the least, as the match went to a sudden death.

The former WWE luchador got the first pin of the match via submission, but this was short-lived as Romero immediately equalized the match with a pin of his own. The legendary luchador once more made Romero tap out to close the match.

It remains to be seen if Mistico will begin to have more appearances on AEW, but now he joins a lot of former WWE luchadors in getting to compete in the promotion.

