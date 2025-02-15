Former WWE star open to joining AEW; would love to have a conversation with Tony Khan

A former WWE star has been exploring his options after leaving the promotion. Amidst his next steps in the wrestling world, he remains open to having a conversation with Tony Khan for a potential opportunity.

Dijak spoke with WrestlePurists in a recent interview where it was revealed that he had recently visited AEW and caught up with many of his old friends. When asked if he had spoken to Tony Khan regarding a potential wrestling opportunity, Dijak stated that he had not, but would be open to the idea.

“It went great, I got to see so many familiar faces that I hadn’t seen in seven years. I really enjoyed that. We haven’t had the opportunity to speak yet, but I would love to have a conversation with him.”

Furthermore, the former WWE Superstar also added that he was not surprised that Khan had not reached out to him yet, as Dijak believed that business is all about timing.

“Not surprised whatsoever. The business is all about timing. When the timing is perfect, then that will be the best opportunity for us to speak.” [H/T - WrestlePurists]

What is next for former WWE star Dijak?

Dijak had a good run in WWE under the leadership of three top officials, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Shawn Michaels. In the same interview, Dijak claimed that he still had some dream matches left in his mind, both in the global juggernaut and AEW as well, but some of them seemed unrealistic at the moment.

He then went on to name a couple of young stars he felt he could have 'dream matches' on the independent scene with right now, namely Conan Lycan and Shane Mercer.

Furthermore, Dijak remained open to every opportunity that would allow him a chance to prove his worth as an in-ring competitor.

"Everything is a double-edged sword with pros and cons. I’m in the prime of my career. I’m very thankful that I get to make a living doing what I love. I’m always open to the idea of collaborating with companies that want to bring the best wrestling on earth to their audience, wherever they may be."

While Dijak remains positive about further opportunities in the wrestling world, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the former NXT Superstar.

