Former WWE star pays tribute to Bray Wyatt at AEW All In 2023

Bray Wyatt's tragic passing has transcended company wars between AEW and WWE, with employees of both companies not shying away from paying tribute to the recently departed legend.

That was the case at All In 2023 when Nigel McGuinness referenced the former Eater of Worlds.

Triple H took to Twitter to announce the sad demise of Bray Wyatt, and the entire wrestling fraternity was shaken to its core. Not only was he one of the biggest stars in the world, he was just 36 years of age.

While everyone is reeling from the loss, AEW announcer Nigel McGuinness referred to the former WWE Champion during Sting's entrance.

Sting and Darby Allin made their way to the ring for their Coffin Match against Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage. During the former's entrance, the lights went out, and fans turned their phone flashlights on, creating a visual that often accompanied Bray Wyatt's entrances. Nigel McGuinness said, "The fireflies are here tonight" during the entrance.

Sting and Darby Allin emerged victorious after a brutal clash that saw Swerve get locked inside the coffin after Darby delivered a Coffin Drop on top of the coffin with the former NXT Champion lying inside.