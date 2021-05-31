Former WWE star Peyton Royce spotted at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Peyton Royce aka Cassie Lee was in attendance at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view.

A fan spotted Royce and sneakily took a selfie of himself with the former WWE star in the background.

The former WWE star took note of her picture doing the rounds on Twitter and took a hilarious shot at the fan who took the photo. Royce wrote that the fan could have directly asked for a picture.

"Could’ve ask for a pic bro," tweeted Cassie Lee

Could’ve ask for a pic bro 👍 — Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) May 31, 2021

Royce's husband, AEW star Shawn Spears, will be in action tonight. He and his The Pinnacle stablemates will square off against The Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match.

The bout could be the main event tonight and it could be a very brutal affair given the history between the two factions.

Will Peyton Royce join AEW?

With her appearance at the pay-per-view, fans have begun predicting that Cassie Lee could be on her way to AEW.

Released by WWE in April 2021 along with her The IIconics partner, Billie Kay aka Jessica McKay, due to cost-cutting measures, Lee's no-compete clause ends in July.

Her last WWE match was against Asuka on Monday Night RAW, where she put up arguably the best performance of her career. The AEW Women's division is currently thriving, and Peyton Royce's addition could further bolster its star power.

Given how terrific a singles competitor she has become, Royce could easily become a title contender. Plus, a reunion with Kay in AEW could also do wonders for both the performers, thanks to their limitless charisma and character work.

Do you think Peyton Royce should join AEW? Would you like to see her perform as a singles competitor or join possibly join hands with Jessica McKay or Shawn Spears? Sound off in the comments section below.