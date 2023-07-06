Former WWE star pins Dr. Britt Baker for the first time in singles competition on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star Ruby Soho has just eliminated the defending champion of the Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. It seemed Baker had it covered for most of the match, but this was until Saraya and Toni Storm, Soho's compatriots from The Outcasts, got involved in the match.

The former AEW Women's Champion had to fend off three people to get the upper hand in the match. Saraya and Toni Storm played the numbers game perfectly, leading to them pulling off some distractions and cheap shots without the referee taking notes of their interferences at times.

It wasn't until one final perfect interference from the pair that led Soho sneakily rolled up and pinned Baker for a three-count which would be the first time the former WWE Superstar was able to score a pin on her.

The Outcasts' interference was worth it, and a win over Baker means that Ruby Soho will be heading to the Semi-Finals. Her next opponent Skye Blue came out after the match, and the two stared each other down.

The former WWE Superstars got the upper hand on Britt Baker again. But we are not sure whether this will be the last we'll hear from Baker regarding them.

