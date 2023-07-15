Former WWE star possibly turns babyface, first-time-ever match announced

A former WWE Superstar may have potentially turned babyface tonight, and a first-time-ever match has also been announced. The talent in question is Taya Valkyrie.

The La Wera Loca shocked the world when she arrived on AEW. She instantly feuded with the then-undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill. After failing to dethrone the champion twice, Valkyrie showed shades of a heel.

Tonight on Rampage, the former WWE Superstar wrestled Indie wrestler Izzy McCoy. Taya Valkyrie made quick work of her opponent and picked up the win by submission.

After the match, her celebration was cut short as The Outcast members Saraya and AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm Showed up. Initially, the commentators speculated that the duo might extend an invitation to Valkyrie, given that she was also not a homegrown talent. Things seemed to be moving that way as Storm appreciated La Wera Loca on her win. However, she ridiculed her for losing all her title opportunities.

The current AEW Women's World Champion claimed to have defeated every wrestler in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Valkyrie then mentioned that the two had never wrestled each other and thus laid out a challenge for the title. Without any hesitation, Toni Storm accepted it.

The match was made official for tomorrow night's special edition of Below The Belt Seven. The event will take place after AEW Collision.

