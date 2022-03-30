"People should go back, watch, and understand" - Former WWE star praises CM Punk's match on AEW Dynamite

Last week, CM Punk and Dax Harwood squared off in a highly-anticipated match on AEW Dynamite. Dax's tag team partner Cash Wheeler has had plenty of praise for their bout in the days since.

FTR is one of the most experienced and acclaimed tag teams currently in the business. However, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are both accomplished singles wrestlers as well. Dax in particular has shown his abilities multiple times in bouts against Jungle Boy, PAC and Chris Jericho.

Speaking to Mike Johnson at PWInsider, Cash Wheeler said that CM Punk vs. Dax Harwood is a blueprint for anyone who wants to learn about the wrestling business:

"I just want to say, the match was incredible and I hope that, not just aspiring wrestlers, but anyone in wrestling that wants to get better and learn, I hope they watch that match because it was that good. Regal gave the advice the other day, 'the best wrestling matches are when the two or four wrestlers are trying to outsell the other.'"

CASH @CashWheelerFTR Go watch Dax vs Punk again. And again. Go watch Dax vs Punk again. And again.

The former AEW and WWE Tag Team Champion stated that Punk and Harwood built to the big spots and sold their offense instead of getting in top-rope spots:

"Both guys sold their a***s off the whole match and made everything mean something. Even the superplex, they built for that for over two minutes instead of doing 13 things off the top rope and getting up from all of them to move on to the next. They tried to outsell each other and the match was better because of it. That's why people should go back, watch, and understand that it's not about just getting your s*** in." (H/T: Fightful)

CM Punk has faced FTR in the past

#AEWDynamite FTR vs Punk / Mox was an old school tag match based around Shine, Heat, Comeback and Finish w/ some fun “creative liberty” false finishes … and it worked like a charm. FTR vs Punk / Mox was an old school tag match based around Shine, Heat, Comeback and Finish w/ some fun “creative liberty” false finishes … and it worked like a charm. #AEWDynamite

CM Punk faced Dax Harwood in an AEW ring for the third time last Wednesday. The Second City Saint has thus far emerged victorious every time.

The first time the Straight Edge superstar faced FTR was in a six-man tag team match. CM Punk teamed with Sting and Darby Allin to take on FTR and MJF in the main event of AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash last year.

The next match-up saw the Voice of the Voiceless teaming with Jon Moxley against Harwood and Wheeler. The babyfaces came out on top after a hard-hitting bout, which allowed the Chicago-native to pick the venue and stipulation for his rematch against MJF.

