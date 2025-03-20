  • home icon
  Former WWE star reacts to Ricochet bashing AEW authority figure

Former WWE star reacts to Ricochet bashing AEW authority figure

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 20, 2025 02:45 GMT
Ricochet is a heel in AEW
Ricochet is a heel in AEW [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Ricochet went on a rant tonight on AEW Dynamite. After his match, he called out and bashed a certain authority figure in the company. A former WWE star has just responded to this with an interesting reaction.

Moments ago on Dynamite, the One and Only was in a four-way match with Orange Cassidy, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Mark Davis for a chance to become the number-one contender for the AEW International Championship. At a point in the match, he and Bailey had Davis rolled up for a pin, resulting in a three-count. The referee announced both of them as the winners.

Ricochet appeared in a backstage segment after the show, refusing to accept the result. This meant he was now set to compete in a three-way with Mike Bailey and Kenny Omega for the title at Dynasty. He believed that he should be the sole winner.

As a reply to her partner's rant, Samantha Irvin posted a GIF of a woman fainting. It seems she has a different response to Ricochet getting all worked up on the situation.

In less than three weeks, Kenny Omega will defend his title as the International Champion for the first time. It remains to be seen whether this will be a success.

