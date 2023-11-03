Former WWE star is ready to kiss Tony Khan's a** if CM Punk is unveiled as The Devil

WWE Hall of Famer admits that he would consider Tony Khan a genius if the recently released CM Punk was revealed as the man behind the devil mask after all the drama that went down.

CM Punk continues to make headlines even amidst his absence from the wrestling scene. The Second City Saint got fired with cause from Tony Khan's promotion a few months ago following a backstage incident at the All In event inside Wembley Stadium. Punk is currently rumored to make a WWE return after nearly a decade.

Meanwhile, some fans on the internet are also speculating that the Voice of the Voiceless could be the mystery man behind the devil mask in AEW. The mystery man, alongside some thugs, attacked Jay White backstage weeks ago, and his identity is yet to be revealed. WWE legend Bully Ray also seems hopeful.

Speaking on the recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray admitted that he would consider Tony Khan a genius if he pulled the biggest swerve and unveiled Punk as the man behind the devil mask. Furthermore, he also promised TK something else:

"CM Punk is under the devil hood," he said jokingly. "It would be sheer genius. I would stand in the middle of Times Square, with a giant sign held above my head, that said, 'Tony Khan is a genius' or I'll kiss his a** in Macy's window." (H/T WrestlingINC)

CM Punk on a potential WWE return

As mentioned earlier, CM Punk is heavily rumored to make his WWE return at the Survivor Series PLE this month in Chicago. While talking to 670 The Score recently, Punk was asked whether he would show up at Survivor Series, and he said the following:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble, I'm kind of just sitting at home right now enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather." (H/T Digital Spy)

Moreover, the Second City Saint also revealed that his dog, Larry, is injured and he is taking care of him. Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Best in the World actually shows up in Chicago to surprise fans.

