"What do we do?" - Former WWE star recalls the chaos when Jeff Hardy showed up under the influence to fight AEW veteran Sting

Jeff Hardy's recent arrest has led to the former WWE Champion coming under scrutiny again. Many wrestling personalities have recalled incidents of him being under the influence at important events.

In a massive pay-per-view called Victory Road by IMPACT Wrestling (formerly known as TNA), Jeff was scheduled to fight Sting for the TNA Heavyweight Championship. However, when the Charismatic Enigma showed up, it was clear to everyone backstage that he was too intoxicated to compete.

Recalling the infamous incident, former WWE star Bully Ray talked about how he proposed to handle the situation. During an interview on “83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, Bully Ray stated that he had suggested a quick solution to keep the show going.

“Everybody’s like, ‘What do we do? What do we do?'” Ray said. “I said, ‘Let me go out there … I’ll attack Sting and I’ll pull out a table, but I’ll have Sting turn it around and put me through the table so at least the people go home happy, and we create enough smoke and mirrors that people won’t realize what’s happening with Jeff and we can just get him out of there.'” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While Jeff Hardy has had a long history of being under the influence, fans hope that he can recover fully in the coming weeks. Sportskeeda wishes him a swift comeback and good health in the future.

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy is currently out of action in AEW

After his most recent arrest, Jeff Hardy is currently suspended from AEW indefinitely.

In an official statement by Tony Khan, the former WWE Champion was given a condition to fulfill in order to return to the All Elite scene. As per the condition, Jeff has to successfully complete treatment and maintain his sobriety so that he can be back in action.

Given that Jeff Hardy is currently out of action, it is likely that he will miss the Forbidden Door live event as well. Only time will tell when the Charismatic enigma will be able to fulfill the conditions and return to AEW.

