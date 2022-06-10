Former WWE star reflects on backstage advice given by AEW's Miro

Danielle Kamela (fka Vanessa Borne) recently shared some advice that AEW star Miro gave her during their time in WWE.

Kamela was signed to NXT in 2016. In 2017, she competed under the name Vanessa Borne. She wrestled in various matches against Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, Liv Morgan, and Tay Conti during her tenure with the Black & Gold brand before her release in May 2021.

She recently made her AEW debut, where she had an encounter on Dark against Marina Shafir. She made her Dynamite debut against Britt Baker in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup qualifiers in a losing effort.

Speaking on the Turnbuckles podcast, Kamela recalled an event during her first training session in WWE while talking about the effects of running the ropes in wrestling. She said she saw Miro running the ropes and asked him if she should run them as well, and he advised her not to:

"During my first training session, Miro or Rusev was there at the time and they were going to run the ropes and I was asking him, 'Do you think I should do this? I have never done this,' and he was like, 'Probably not right now.'" (from 7:10 to 7:24)

Miro recently made his return to AEW

Miro had been absent from AEW for some time, with his last appearance coming at Full Gear 2021. He faced Bryan Danielson in a losing effort in the World Title Eliminator Tournament finals. It was later revealed that Miro suffered a hamstring injury which sidelined him for six months.

The man formerly known as Rusev made his big return on the June 1, 2022, episode of Dynamite. He answered Johnny Elite's (John Morrison) open challenge and defeated him.

Miro has had a great tenure in AEW, the highlight of which has been his run as the TNT Champion. It'll be interesting to see what direction the Jacksonville-based promotion takes with Miro this time.

