"At Tony Khan's little Forbidden Door show" - Former WWE Superstar refuses to hand over a top championship he lost, makes two huge demands

Former WWE star Juice Robinson sent a message to Tony Khan and the New Japan Pro-Wrestling management ahead of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The Bullet Club member was originally scheduled to defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay and SANADA at Dominion 6.12. However, the now-former champion was forced to vacate the title as he withdrew from the match due to appendicitis.

In a recently uploaded video by NJPW on their social media platforms, Robinson claimed that he would not hand over the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship ahead of Ospreay's match against Orange Cassidy. He said:

"Congratulations New Japan Pro-Wrestling, you never really cease to amaze me. You strip an innocent man of his IWGP United States Championship because this championship physically is with me. Therefore, you cannot call Will Ospreay jack diddly sh*t. Because last time I checked, when he was in the ring with me, his a** was getting pinned. So, here we are, if you ever want to see this again, I suggest you do exactly what I say.

He continued:

"One, that match at Tony Khan's little Forbidden Door show, that is for the number one contendership, okay? That's what that's gonna be for. Also, part two, I would like a formal written apology from the head of the International Wrestling Grand Prix and I would also like, some cold hard USD cash for my pain and suffering through this trying time. New Japan, you should be ashamed of yourselves."

Watch Juice Robinson's message in the following clip:

Tony Khan has once again booked Will Ospreay for this week's Dynamite

In the lead-up to Forbidden Door, Will Ospreay has appeared on AEW programming regularly. His first appearance was on an episode of Dynamite a few weeks ago when The United Empire attacked FTR and Trent Beretta.

On the following episode of Rampage, Tony Khan booked a trios match between Ospreay and Aussie Open against FTR and Trent. The reigning ROH Tag Team Champions and Trent reigned supreme in The United Empire's in-ring debut.

Last week on Dynamite, The Commonwealth Kingpin faced Dax Harwood in singles competition and defeated him to mark his first win in AEW. In a few hours, Ospreay will once again team up with Aussie Open for a six-man tag team match against Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice.

Tony Khan booked Ospreay vs. Cassidy for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at Forbidden Door last week on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see which of these stars comes out on top on June 26.

