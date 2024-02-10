Former WWE star repeats history after 12 years in AEW

Two former WWE Superstars shared the ring tonight on AEW Rampage in a singles match for the first time since an episode of Monday Night RAW back in 2011. These were Mistico (FKA Sin Cara) and Matt Sydal (FKA Evan Bourne).

This was part of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre's (CMLL) stars visiting AEW. After the luchadors had a successful showing last week during their eight-man tag match, it was up to Mistico to extend their win streak this week as he faced someone he had a history with.

This would be the luchador's first singles match against Matt Sydal in over 12 years, with their last match being a RAW Roulette No Count-out match that happened on June 27, 2011.

Expand Tweet

Both men are known for their agility and athleticism, with parts of their move sets showcasing their high-flying action.

Ultimately, Mistico won after a Spanish Fly from the top rope. This was the same result as their bout in 2011, and he continued his win streak against Sydal.

What were your thoughts on the two former WWE Superstars sharing the ring again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE