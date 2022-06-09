"Stealing is wrong" – Former WWE star responds to interesting proposition from Danhausen

WWE was once home to Dax Harwood (FKA Scott Dawson), but these days the one-half of the ROH Tag Team Champion seems more comfortable in AEW. While FTR is still gunning for the AEW Tag Titles, Danhausen recently offered to steal the belts for Dax.

The Young Bucks recently tweeted they'll be capturing the AEW tag titles this coming Wednesday. Harwood, who recently defeated the Bucks alongside Cash Wheeler, took offense and shared his statistics. While the former WWE Superstar initially seemed to have declined, he jokingly took Danhausen's offer:

"Stealing is wrong. That wouldn’t be a babyface thing to do. I’m a role model to the youth of America. Yes, please." - Dax Tweeted.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR



Yes, please. @DanhausenAD Stealing is wrong. That wouldn’t be a babyface thing to do. I’m a role model to the youth of America.Yes, please. @DanhausenAD Stealing is wrong. That wouldn’t be a babyface thing to do. I’m a role model to the youth of America. Yes, please.

FTR is currently enjoying an overwhelmingly well-received run as babyfaces. The duo initially broke into AEW as one of the top heel factions before having a change of heart a few months ago. As one of the top tag teams in the promotion, could FTR be the first two-time AEW Tag Team Champions?

Need to catch up with the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Fans questioned why the former WWE Tag Team didn't get a title shot despite being the #1 Contenders

Next week on Dynamite, The Hardys and The Young Bucks will take on Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Titles in a Ladder Match. Fans were confused as they questioned why the #1 contenders, FTR, weren't featured.

Dereck @D_Rock_1983 @DaxFTR @DanhausenAD Lmao #1 ranked team doesn’t even get a sniff. Hell, none of the top 4 do. Smh. What a farce. @DaxFTR @DanhausenAD Lmao #1 ranked team doesn’t even get a sniff. Hell, none of the top 4 do. Smh. What a farce.

JBH @B_MetalSucks @DaxFTR @DanhausenAD Might as well if they wont give the number 1 contenders their rightful shot. What's up with TK? @DaxFTR @DanhausenAD Might as well if they wont give the number 1 contenders their rightful shot. What's up with TK?

Several fans have often compared FTR's AEW booking to their WWE careers. Without a title shot next week, they might be more displeased. With the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championships, FTR could be the first tag team in AEW to hold three different belts.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far