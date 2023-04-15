Former WWE star returns after 6 months, surprisingly suffers defeat

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, former WWE Superstar Shawn Spears made a surprise return to the company's programming after being absent for six months.

The Canadian-born star was last seen on the Jacksonville-based promotion back in October of last year when Rampage aired from his home country of Canada. He teamed up with FTR to take on The Embassy.

Tonight, the former WWE Superstar showed up to wrestle former AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy Jack Perry. Before their match, The Chairman mentioned that in his time away from the promotion, he had a baby boy, was happy taking care of his child, and is now back to take care of business.

In the main event of the evening, the two stars put on a tough fight. Neither star was willing to go down easily. Early on in the match, Spears got the upper hand, and it certainly seemed like he was going to get the win, but somehow Jungle Boy thrived. In the end, Jack Perry rolled up the former WWE Superstar and picked up the win.

Jungle Boy Jack Perry is one of the three stars who are looking to challenge the AEW World Champion MJF. With this win, the youngster has garnered momentum and will likely move one step closer to facing Friedman.

