Former WWE star returns to AEW after 7 months, surprisingly gets squashed

A former WWE star made his return to AEW tonight only to get squashed. The star in question is Silas Young.

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, Powerhouse Will Hobbs put his TNT Championship on the line in an open challenge. The wrestler who accepted the challenge was the former WWE star. The 43-year-old star last wrestled in WWE back in 2010.

Young was last seen inside an AEW ring back in August last year. He wrestled in a six-person tag team match against the team of FTR and Wardlow. He has also been part of the Ring of Honor roster for over a decade and has held the ROH World Television Title once.

Tonight, Hobbs made surprisingly quick work of the veteran. Silas Young could hardly get in any offense as the TNT Champion hit his Town Business finisher for the win.

Hobbs defeated Wardlow to capture the TNT Championship early last month. Since winning the title, he has had a dominant run by defeating several stars such as Rey Fenix, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Christopher Daniels.

Powerhouse Hobbs also had the opportunity to capture the ROH Tag Team Titles but was unsuccessful.

Who do you think could be the one to dethrone Hobbs? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

