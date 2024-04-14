Former WWE star returns to AEW Collision 

A former WWE Superstar has just made her return to AEW programming tonight on Collision ahead of her title defense later tonight. This would be her first appearance in several months. This would be Athena (fka Ember Moon).

The "Forever ROH Champion" was last seen competing for the promotion in October, as she was featured at WrestleDream's Zero-Hour pre-show in an eight-person mixed tag match.

She was featured on Collision tonight along with Billie Starkz following their victories during Supercard of Honor last week. Later tonight, Athena will defend her title against Red Velvet as part of Battle of the Belts X. She had a few words to say for her opponent, as she looked confident heading into their match.

Although she has never competed in-ring on the Saturday show, the former WWE Superstar was last seen on the show back in July, as she confronted Willow Nightingale whom she faced during the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

Athena is mere days away from reaching a reign of 500 days as ROH Women's World Champion, the longest in history. She has bested several stars to hold onto the title and is looking to add another win to her resumé. It remains to be seen if anyone can dethrone the Fallen Goddess.

