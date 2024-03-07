Former WWE star returns as babyface after 19-month absence on AEW Dynamite

A former WWE star made his return as a babyface on AEW Dynamite after a 19-month absence. He had made his comeback at AEW Revolution earlier and shocked the whole world.

The name in question is none other than Kyle O’Reilly. The star sustained an injury in August 2022, and has been out of action since then. After his return on Dynamite, where he caught up with his friends from the Undisputed Kingdom, he had an awkward moment with Roderick Strong.

He spoke to Renee Paquette on Dynamite and revealed how grateful he was to be back.

“I hate admitting this but for a while there, I didn't think that I would ever wrestle again. To be here now, to be cleared, to feel the love from the fans, to get a second chance to do the only thing that I’ve ever been good at, a second chance to provide for my family, I am just grateful.” [0:04 - 0:24]

He then spoke about his encounter with the Undisputed Kingdom at Revolution and fellow former WWE star Roderick Strong.

“I’ve got nothing but love and respect for the Undisputed Kingdom. But, you’ve got to understand that I feel like I have fallen so far down the mountain, I don't know which path to take and sometimes, you get on that path and you are with your friends, and it's amazing but it's the easier path. So, now that I've got a second chance, I’ve just got to do it on my own.” [0:31 - 0:54]

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see where the former WWE star’s path takes him from here.

What do you think will happen next with Kyle O’Reilly? Sound off.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Do you want Kyle O'Reilly to join Undisputed Kingdom? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion