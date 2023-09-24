Former WWE star's 99-day reign comes to an end on AEW Collision

A former WWE Superstar has just been crowned the new TNT Champion tonight on Collision. This was following a three-way match between Darby Allin, Christian Cage, and Luchasaurus.

With the only stipulation being that WWE Hall of Famer Sting should be banned from ringside, Cage laid down the challenge. What was listed as a three-way match was not that way in reality, and it was like a handicap match right from the start.

Darby Allin tried his best to beat the champion, trying out various tactics with anything being legal during the match. The numbers advantage kept proving to be too much for him despite his efforts.

During the match, the loyalty between Christian Cage and Luchasaurus seemed to waver. The former NXT star was the legal TNT Champion, but it could be seen that Christian Cage wanted to become the champion, as he acted on his own on several occasions during the match.

In the end, Christian Cage would pull some tactics and steal the title from Luchasaurus. This would be the former WWE Superstar's first title in AEW since his arrival in 2021.

His first challenger was also revealed to be Darby Allin once more, in a two out of three falls match for WrestleDream.

