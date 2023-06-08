Former WWE star's AEW return announced after 6 months

Former WWE superstar Mercedes Martinez is set to make her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion after six months. She has been more active on AEW's sister company Ring of Honor consistently making appearances there in the past few months. Last year, Martinez became ROH Women's Champion until she was dethroned by Athena.

At tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, there was a backstage segment featuring the AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. Storm gave a notice to the whole women's roster and announced the upcoming match to determine her next challenger. Mercedes Martinez was announced as one of the four competitors in the match. Toni also added that the winner of that match will challenge her for the title on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which will be held in Washington.

At AEW Rampage this week, the match to decide Toni Storm's next challenger will be a Fatal-Four Way Match. The match will feature Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Skye Blue, Nyla Rose, and the returning Mercedes Martinez. The former WWE superstar's last appearance on AEW programming was over six months ago on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Recap: Mercedes Martinez lists differences between AEW and WWE

Last year, when she was on The Complex Unsanctioned podcast Mercedes Martinez talked about the differences between working for both AEW and WWE. She has worked with both promotions for several stints, so the veteran indeed now has an idea of how things are.

She mentioned a major difference however in the creative aspect. Martinez mentioned how she has more creative freedom in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and how Tony Khan is a big factor.

"He’s the boss, he’s the man, he’s the one that makes the decisions, and the fact that he listens to you and your concerns and whatever you have for creative, [it’s great]. I love that creative freedom you have to tell your story where you see fit." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Mercedes Martinez finally makes her big return to the big stage, as she is one win away from going for the top prize in AEW's women's division. In her way, however, are three of the top superstars in the promotion.

Who do you think comes out as the number one contender to Toni Storm? Let us know in the comments section below.

