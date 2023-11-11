Former WWE star’s interference leads to major loss on AEW Rampage

The latest installment of AEW Rampage was live from Oakland Arena. This episode featured four solid matches.

The show opened with Ricky Starks, accompanied by Big Bill, taking on Preston Vance, who was accompanied by Jose the Assistant. This was a fast-paced match, with Vance showcasing his strength while Starks was using his agility to dodge it.

In the end, while Vance was looking to finish the match, Big Bill distracted the latter. Starks then delivered a spear to Preston to win the match.

This was Vance's first singles match since May where he lost to Mark Briscoe. The latter was absent from AEW TV since June, and returned to the squared circle at last week's Collision in a tag team match.

The second bout of the night featured Ruby Soho against Red Velvet in which Velvet picked up the win. In the third match, the Kingdom defeated the two jobbers in a interesting match. The main event contest saw FTR take on Komander and Vikingo.

Overall, the matches were better than many expected. The live episode of Rampage contained excellent in-ring action that made it a must-see episode.

