Former WWE star's wife ready to be Samoa Joe's manager in AEW

A former WWE Superstar and the wife of a current AEW star showed interest in becoming the manager of the current All Elite World Champion Samoa Joe and another young star.

The former WWE Superstar's wife in question is CJ Perry (fka Lana). CJ made her AEW debut at the All Out 2023 Pay-Per-View in order to join her husband, Miro (fka Rusev). However, Perry shares an estranged onscreen relationship with her husband, and she has been looking to become the manager of stars other than her better half.

CJ Perry's first client in Tony Khan's promotion turned out to be Andrade El Idolo. However, Andrade's departure from the company has led to CJ looking for new clients. Meanwhile, The Hot & Flexible has shown interest in managing the new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe as well as the FTW Champion Hook.

Taking to Twitter recently, CJ Perry reacted to Samoa Joe's first promo after becoming the World Champion on Dynamite this week. Perry said she would love to manage either Joe or Hook when she returns on TV after healing up from a recent injury:

"I’m a big fan of both men and will take either one of them as new clients when I heal up and return."

The former WWE star wants to be the next Paul Heyman

While speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights, former WWE star CJ Perry revealed that she wants to become the greatest manager of all time by replacing Paul Heyman:

"I want to be the best of all time. I want to be the best wrestling manager of all time. People often want to be managed by Paul Heyman, because he is the best manager of all time right now, right? I want to take that spot. I want people to be like, 'I want CJ Perry to manage me.' I just feel like that's my calling," she said.

Meanwhile, CJ has been absent from TV ever since her last appearance at the AEW Worlds End 2023 PPV, and only time will tell when fans will get to see her back.

