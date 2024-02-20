Former WWE star says he is not interested in jumping ship to AEW: “It’s just not for me”

A former WWE star, who currently performs in TNA Wrestling, recently elaborated on why he will not sign with AEW.

The former WWE star in question is Eric Young. Although Young has spent the majority of his career in TNA wrestling, he is also known for his time in the Stamford-based promotion from 2016 to 2020. The 44-year-old veteran is currently one of the top stars in TNA.

Recently, the internet wrestling community has debated the idea of Eric Young possibly going All Elite. During a K&S WrestleFest Virtual Signing, Young was asked whether he would like to work for AEW if given the opportunity. Young stated that he wants to retire in TNA.

“No, I don’t think so [I wouldn’t work for AEW if they asked me to]. No, I’m not interested. We definitely had a bit of a discussion last time when I was a free agent there a couple months ago. Just not for me. I’m glad that it exists. I’ve got tons of really good friends that are there and there’s tons of die-hard fans that love it."

He further added that he wants to end his career with TNA.

"The more wrestling, the better, the more jobs, the better and I wish them all the luck. It’s just not for me. I will wrestle and finish my career at TNA Wrestling and then I’ll disappear and then move into the woods…" [H/T WrestleTalk]

Former WWE star revealed conversations with Tony Khan

Eric Young also admitted that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan thinks he is not his cup of tea, and TK has been very polite with him in their conversations.

“I don’t think Tony [Khan] thinks of me that way [to back up the Brink’s truck], so he’s not gonna do that. He’s always been polite to me. I don’t have anything bad to say about him but I don’t think I’m his cup of tea. I’m not an internet guy, I’ve never been an internet guy. I’m just not one of those guys." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Regardless of what Eric Young feels right now, you should never say never in wrestling. Only time will tell if Young changes his mind somewhere down the line and fans see him in AEW.

