Former WWE star seen training with Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) ahead of AEW All In 2024

During her trip to London, United Kingdom, ahead of the AEW All In 2024 Pay-Per-View, Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, was spotted training with a certain former WWE Superstar. That would be Mark Andrews.

Andrews was known for his time with both NXT UK and 205 Live. He was part of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament in 2017 and made it to the semifinals. After appearing for the brand, he eventually made his way to 205 Live and would go back to NXT UK until he departed from the Stamford-based company in 2022.

On X/Twitter, Mark Andrews posted a picture with Mercedes Moné as she was visiting New Wave Wrestling in Cardiff, Wales. This was also near the site of the upcoming episode of Dynamite, so The CEO may have made a detour around the area for a quick training session ahead of the AEW All In 2024 Pay-Per-View.

"What a pleasure it was to have @MercedesVarnado at New Wave Wrestling Cardiff this evening," Mark Andrews shared.

The CEO is set to put her TBS Championship on the line against Britt Baker at AEW All In 2024.

AEW star Will Ospreay recently apologized for Mercedes Moné's experience upon reaching the UK

Upon her arrival in the United Kingdom, Mercedes Moné was greeted by an interesting experience as she had a lackluster breakfast, which she posted on her Instagram stories.

Will Ospreay did not want to have that experience change The CEO's image of British cuisine, so he apologized on everyone's behalf. The Aerial Assassin mentioned that there were other places out there that could provide her with a better meal, even stating Nandos as one of them.

"Dear @MercedesVarnado I can only apologise about your English breakfast. That was quite frankly an abomination of breakfast. But please do not give up hope on our breakfast there is great places out there. You’re much better off going @NandosUK," Will Ospreay shared.

With AEW stars being in the United Kingdom as early as now, and having a few days to be in the country with All In set to be held this Sunday, better experiences may be in store for Moné. To cap everything off, The CEO could leave the country on a good note after defeating Britt Baker in their TBS Championship match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

