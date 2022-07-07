"Put that on God" - Former WWE Superstar sends a bold message ahead of big title match against The Young Bucks and two popular stars on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland sent a stern warning to Team Taz and AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, ahead of their upcoming title match on next week's Dynamite.

Strickland and Keith Lee defeated The Butcher and The Blade during Wednesday's show. After the bout, they were called out by Team Taz duo Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs, who were tired of Swerve in Our Glory disrespecting them.

After the two argued about who was the best team, The Bucks surprisingly appeared to put the bickering tandems in their place. The champions then issued a massive challenge for next week's Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.

The Bucks will defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against Swerve in our Glory and Team Taz in a Triple or Nothing match. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE star promised his squad would finally win the title this time.

"Promise you, we won't miss twice. Put that on God," Swerve tweeted.

Despite Swerve and Lee seemingly having tensions, they have still managed to win their matches. The duo's upcoming tag team title opportunity will indicate whether they will remain teammates or if their brewing animosity will come to a head.

AEW fans are behind former WWE star Swerve Strickland winning the tag team gold

After Swerve Strickland's comments about next week's title match, Twitter fans expressed their support for the star and his partner Keith Lee.

One fan was confident that Swerve in Our Glory would win the championship in their second attempt. She added that the Pacific Northwest would have a blast once their team wins the title.

💎Hollywood Kiki💎 @BeautifulKiixo @swerveconfident Y’all got it this time!! And when y’all win you know the PNW gonna party @swerveconfident Y’all got it this time!! And when y’all win you know the PNW gonna party

This user was all hyped up as he was clearly a huge fan of the team. He also mentioned Pacific Northwest, as Swerve hails from Tacoma, Washington.

Billy Thee G.O.A.T. 🐐 @PlayZeeGame @BeautifulKiixo @swerveconfident PNW represent!! I dig Swerve & Lee so much man. Their songs actually don't even need a mash up, the energy work perfectly, they work well in the ring together, I could go on and on. Been a fan of both of theirs for a long time now. So happy for my guys! @BeautifulKiixo @swerveconfident PNW represent!! I dig Swerve & Lee so much man. Their songs actually don't even need a mash up, the energy work perfectly, they work well in the ring together, I could go on and on. Been a fan of both of theirs for a long time now. So happy for my guys!

Meanwhile, a fan wished the former WWE Superstars the best of luck for their huge title match next week.

Meanwhile, this fan proposed a new name for Swerve in Our Glory.

Finally, this user highlighted his expectations of an exceptional tag team title match at Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.

Although The Bucks have been champions for three weeks now, it looks like the fans want to see the titles change hands, as seen in the tweets above. Fans must watch Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1 to see which duo walks away with the tag team titles.

