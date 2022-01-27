"Piece of sh*t" - Former WWE star sends a message to CM Punk after he gets destroyed by top faction

Former WWE star and current Bullet Club member KENTA sent a message to CM Punk after this week's episode of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break.

Punk is currently in a feud with MJF, and this week on Dynamite, the former WWE Champion was destroyed by The Pinnacle. He was brutally assaulted by Shawn Spears, FTR, Wardlow, and MJF himself.

After the beatdown, MJF replicated his arch-rival's signature pose, as the former WWE Champion received a warning from New Japan Pro Wrestling's KENTA.

Taking to Twitter, the former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion wrote the following:

KENTA aka Lil’K @KENTAG2S CM PUNK IS A PIECE OF SH*T CM PUNK IS A PIECE OF SH*T

KENTA also reacted to MJF replicating Punk's signature pose as he took to Twitter to send out another explicit message. Check out KENTA's tweet at this link.

The NJPW star is no stranger to AEW Beach Break. At last year's edition, KENTA walked through the Forbidden Door to attack Jon Moxley.

In the lead-up to KENTA vs. Moxley in NJPW, the former NEVER Openweight Champion made a couple of appearances in AEW. He even teamed up with Kenny Omega for a tag team match against Mox and Lance Archer on Dynamite.

KENTA initially challenged Jon Moxley for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, but he was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the title. However, later in 2021, he won the belt by beating Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Earlier in 2022, at Wrestle Kingdom 16, KENTA lost the IWGP US title back to The Ace in a No Disqualification match at the Tokyo Dome.

CM Punk will face MJF on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite

In the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk will finally face MJF in a singles match. For weeks, CM Punk has had to face members of The Pinnacle, as he first defeated FTR and MJF in a trios tag team match with Sting and Darby Allin by his side.

Punk went on to pick up a massive win over Wardlow. The latter mostly dominated the entire match against the former WWE Champion, but Punk rolled up Mr. Mayhem for the three-count in the closing stages.

Also Read Article Continues below

On last week's Dynamite, the former WWE Champion defeated Shawn Spears in an 11-second squash match, as Punk now turns his attention towards the match against MJF.

A popular wrestling star picked Dr. Britt Baker over Charlotte Flair in a Sportskeeda Exclusive here

Edited by Angana Roy